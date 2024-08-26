 Malayalam Actor-Producer Baburaj Accused Of Sexually Abusing Female Junior Artiste, Sending Inappropriate Texts On WhatsApp
Malayalam Actor-Producer Baburaj Accused Of Sexually Abusing Female Junior Artiste, Sending Inappropriate Texts On WhatsApp

The woman claimed that Baburaj promised her an opportunity to be cast in a film and he called her to his Kerala residence alone for a 'meeting'

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, a junior artist accused Malayalam actor-producer Baburaj of sexually abusing her in 2019. Baburaj is also the Joint Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Days after the release of Hema Committee report, several female Malayalam celebrities have come forward to share horrific stories, accusing veterans of the film industry of sexual misconduct.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the woman claimed that Baburaj promised her an opportunity to be cast in a film. She alleged that he called her to his place for a meeting with a director and a screenwriter. However, she added that she found herself alone when she reached his residence.

article-image

She reportedly claimed that Baburaj asked her to rest in a room and wait for others to join her. The woman said she waited, but nobody joined them and after sometime, Baburaj entered her room and abused her physically.

"He gave me a room to rest and told me that the filmmakers would come shortly. However, after a while, he knocked at the door and then started physically abusing me," she said.

The woman mentioned that she somehow managed to escape from his residence in Aluva, Kerala. She also alleged that Baburaj kept sending inappropriate messages to her on WhatsApp, however, she never responded.

article-image

The 58-year-old actor has reportedly denied the claims, mentioning that he was anticipating these allegations against him after the release of Hema Committee report.

The junior artist's allegations have come after actress Minu Muneer opened up about her harrowing experience of working with actors Jayasurya, Mukesh and certain crew members. She accused six people of physically abusing her back in 2013, due to which she even had to quit the Malayalam film industry.

Recently, actress Revathy Sampath claimed she was raped by Malayalam actor Siddique when she was 21. Post her allegations, Siddique resigned as the General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Revathy also claimed that actor Riyaz Khan made sexual advances at her over a phone call when she was 20.

