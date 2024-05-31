 Hansal Mehta SLAMS X User Who Trolled Him For Kissing His Wife On Lips: 'Expressing Love, Not Pushing Woman'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHansal Mehta SLAMS X User Who Trolled Him For Kissing His Wife On Lips: 'Expressing Love, Not Pushing Woman'

Hansal Mehta SLAMS X User Who Trolled Him For Kissing His Wife On Lips: 'Expressing Love, Not Pushing Woman'

Hansal Mehta tied the knot to Safeena Husain in 2022 after dating for several years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via X |

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, best known for directing Shahid, Citylights, Scam 1992, and Scoop, recently slammed a user on X who trolled him for kissing his wife Safeena Husain on the lips.

Hansal wrote, "Your trolling won’t work… it’s a man kissing his wife, expressing love publicly. Not pushing a woman, displaying misogyny in public," as the user shared a photo of him kissing his wife.

Check out the tweet:

Read Also
'India Considered Unfriendly Shooting Location': Hansal Mehta REACTS As Omar Abdullah Slams Filming...
article-image
Read Also
Hansal Mehta Shuts Down Netizen Who Questioned His Praise For Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki
article-image

In 2022, Hansal tied the knot to Safeena Husain in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, California.

Safeena is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Hussain. She is a social worker, and the founder of a non-profit called Educate Girls.

Sharing the photos on his social media handle, he wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

Take a look:

Read Also
'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta marries partner of 17 years Safeena Husain
article-image

Hansal has two daughters Kimaya Mehta and Rehana Mehta with Safeena, and two sons from his previous marriage.

On the work front, Hansal has The Buckingham Murders with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dedh Bigha Zameen alongside Pratik Gandhi in the lead, which is scheduled to release on May 31.

Read Also
Sahara Group Warns Legal Action Against Hansal Mehta's Scam 2010- The Subrata Roy Saga: 'Abusive,...
article-image

Recently, Hansal also announced Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. It is based on the book titled Sahara: the Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malaika Arora On Being Criticised For Her Choices In Life: 'Made A Career Out Of Being Trolled'

Malaika Arora On Being Criticised For Her Choices In Life: 'Made A Career Out Of Being Trolled'

What Is The Age Difference Between Bobby Deol & His Wife Tania Deol?

What Is The Age Difference Between Bobby Deol & His Wife Tania Deol?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Break Up After Dating For Nearly 5 Years: Report

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Break Up After Dating For Nearly 5 Years: Report

Hansal Mehta SLAMS X User Who Trolled Him For Kissing His Wife On Lips: 'Expressing Love, Not...

Hansal Mehta SLAMS X User Who Trolled Him For Kissing His Wife On Lips: 'Expressing Love, Not...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 To Be Screened LIVE In Theatres Of Mumbai & Other Cities; Check...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 To Be Screened LIVE In Theatres Of Mumbai & Other Cities; Check...