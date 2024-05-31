Hansal Mehta SLAMS X User Who Trolled Him For Kissing His Wife On Lips: 'Expressing Love, Not Pushing Woman'

Photo Via X |

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, best known for directing Shahid, Citylights, Scam 1992, and Scoop, recently slammed a user on X who trolled him for kissing his wife Safeena Husain on the lips.

Hansal wrote, "Your trolling won’t work… it’s a man kissing his wife, expressing love publicly. Not pushing a woman, displaying misogyny in public," as the user shared a photo of him kissing his wife.

Check out the tweet:

In 2022, Hansal tied the knot to Safeena Husain in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, California.

Safeena is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Hussain. She is a social worker, and the founder of a non-profit called Educate Girls.

Sharing the photos on his social media handle, he wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

Take a look:

Hansal has two daughters Kimaya Mehta and Rehana Mehta with Safeena, and two sons from his previous marriage.

On the work front, Hansal has The Buckingham Murders with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dedh Bigha Zameen alongside Pratik Gandhi in the lead, which is scheduled to release on May 31.

Recently, Hansal also announced Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. It is based on the book titled Sahara: the Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay.