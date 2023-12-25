Hansal Mehta Shuts Down Netizen Who Questioned His Praise For Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta gave a befitting reply to social media user who tried to troll him for his review of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's starrer. Amid the film receiving mixed reviews on social media, the director praised Rajkumar Hirani and said he enjoyed watching the film.

On December 25 (Monday), Hansal took to his official X account and wrote, "I really enjoyed #Dunki. Not perfect but so what. It’s perfectly fine. It gave me what I miss at the movies. It was nostalgic, heartfelt, simple and an ode to what our films once used to be. Not a film I want to overanalyse or overthink. Give me a @RajkumarHirani film any day."

Further praising the film, he wrote, "Nice to end the year with @iamsrk tugging at your heart strings, looking into her eyes with love and playing a softie. Lovely ensemble and an enduring charm pervades the film which is not a drama, not a comedy, not a tragedy and not a thriller. It is a Rajkumar Hirani film all the way. Go watch it and decide for yourself."

Soon after he shared the post, a user replied, "We pay money, invest time to watch something that is entertaining.. something new. exciting. When the writing is poor then you already know what’s coming. I didn’t fall in love with the characters, they lacked chemistry and didn’t seem real. I had to wait for the movie to finish."

The filmmaker, however, was in no mood to ignore the user's comment on his post and he chose to reply, "Koi baat nahin. I’m sure you’ve done worse things with your money. Move on."

Koi baat nahin. I’m sure you’ve done worse things with your money. Move on. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 25, 2023

Ria

Hansal Mehta often shares his unfiltered opinions on social media. He is also quite active on X and vocal about various issues. He is a filmmaker known for delivering critically acclaimed films and shows such as Scoop, Omerta, Citylights, Shahid, Aligarh, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and others.

Dunki earns Rs 100 crore in India

Dunki released on December 21 and within four days, it zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark. Though the film opened with low figures as compared to Shah Rukh's previous releases of this year -- Pathaan and Jawan -- Dunki is fairing pretty well as it has been reportedly mounted on a budget of just Rs 120 crore.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, who has films like 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai MBBS to his credit. It also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar and Boman Irani in key roles.