Dunki Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Earns ₹100 Crore In India, Records Biggest Jump On Sunday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to end the year on a high as his third film of 2023, Dunki, has also managed to win the hearts of the audience and it has zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days.

Though the film opened with quite low figures as compared to SRK's previous releases of this year -- Pathaan and Jawan -- Dunki is fairing pretty well as the film has been reportedly mounted on a budget of just Rs 120 crore.

On December 24, which Dunki's first Sunday, the film saw a massive jump in numbers and it recorded its highest single-day collection so far with Rs 32 crore in India. And with that, it easily entered the Rs 100 crore club as the weekend came to an end and the total collection of Dunki is now pitched at Rs 107 crore.

Dunki has been performing well not just in India, but across the globe, thanks to SRK's loyal fan base in UAE, Europe and North America. On the global scale, the film has successfully breached the Rs 200 crore mark.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan Greets His Fans Outside Mannat Days After Dunki Release (WATCH)

With Christmas falling on a Monday, Dunki can benefit from the public holiday as well as the year-end festive spirit, which might see more people paying a visit to the theatres with their families.

Dunki infamously clashed with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office, and while the latter has emerged to be the clear winner in the battle, most of its revenue is being generated down south. On the other hand, Shah Rukh is clearly ruling the central and northern states of the country.

Dunki marks SRK's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has films like 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai MBBS to his credit. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar and Boman Irani in key roles, while Vicky Kaushal stole the show with his stellar extended cameo.