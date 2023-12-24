Shah Rukh Khan Greets His Fans Outside Mannat Days After Dunki Release (WATCH)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans outside his Bandra residence, Mannat, on Sunday (December 24), days after the release of his film Dunki. Several pictures and videos of King Khan have surfaced on social media platforms.

Shah Rukh looked super stylish as he was spotted wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans. He completed his comfy and casual look with black sunglasses. Videos of the actor show him waving at his fans and blowing kisses from the balcony of his bungalow. His fans cheered and went into a state of enthrallment after getting his glimpse.

Take a look at Shah Rukh's video here:

To acknowledge the love and support he receives from his fans, and as a gesture of gratitude, Shah Rukh makes it a point to connect with them on special days. It has become a tradition that fans eagerly anticipate, and it reflects the strong bond between the Bollywood star and his admirers.

In fact, Shah Rukh's tradition of greeting fans from Mannat's balcony has become an annual event on the occasion of his birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2023 has indeed been Shah Rukh's year. The year began with the actor ending his four-year-long hiatus and presenting his fans with Pathaan. The film earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office, making it the actor's highest grosser.

He then came up with Jawan. The film had the power of not one, but two SRKs — a charismatic and determined Robin Hood cop, and his 'Daddy', who was a former jawan himself.

Shah Rukh's last release of 2023 is Dunki, which marks the inaugural association between him and Rajkumar Hirani. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It is based on the concept of donkey flight. Dunki released in theatres on December 21.