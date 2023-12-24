Dunki Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Sees Growth, Earns ₹75 Crore In India | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, and it clashed with Prabhas's Salaar at the box office. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others, Dunki saw growth on the day of its release at the box office and has managed to earn ₹75 crore in India.

Dunki has earned ₹26 crore on the third day at the domestic box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film will soon enter the ₹100 crore club in India. Whereas, Dunki has earned ₹103 crore worldwide.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, Jyoti Subhash, Deven Bhojani, Rohitashv Gour and others. It is co-written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The comedy drama movie has been jointly bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani.

This marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar's first on-screen collaboration together. Dunki is based on illegal immigration, Donkey flight, which is a popular but illegal technique used to enter US and Canada.

Meanwhile, Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan.