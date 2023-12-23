Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Film Remains Stable With ₹20 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan Gives Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Asked If There's 'Sax-Sux' In Dunki | Photo Via Instagram

After a uber-successful run at the box office with films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is ending the year on a rather sublime note with Dunki, which marks his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The box office figures of Dunki is nowhere close to that of SRK's other releases this year, but despite that, the film managed to remain stable on its second day.

As per the updated box office numbers, Dunki earned Rs 20 crore on its second day in theatres, and with that, the film has comfortably crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

Dunki hit the silver screens on December 21, Thursday, and after raking in Rs 30 crore on its first day, it saw a slight dip on Friday, but the numbers are expected to witness a respectable jump over the weekend.

Dunki clashed with Salaar (December 22) at the box office and despite having a day extra as compared to the Prabhas-starrer, the latter has emerged to be the clear winner as it opened with a staggering Rs 95 crore.

Dunki opened with mixed reviews at the box office, with several people being of the opinion that the film fell flat when it came to screenplay and it was not Hirani's best work, given that he has a slate of films like 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai MBBS.

Ahead of Dunki's release, SRK had stated that the film was a tale of friendships and homecoming, and while he did Pathaan and Jawan for his fans, he did Dunki primarily for himself. The film highlights the issue of 'donkey flights', a term used for illegal immigration of Indians to the United Kingdom to earn a livelihood.

Besides SRK, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Boman Irani in key roles. It also boasts of a special appearance by actor Vicky Kaushal, and it has become one of the most appreciated points of the film.