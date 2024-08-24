 'Not Had Sex In 3 Years': Uorfi Javed Reveals Its SHOCKING Connection With Private Jet (VIDEO)
'Not Had Sex In 3 Years': Uorfi Javed Reveals Its SHOCKING Connection With Private Jet (VIDEO)

'Not Had Sex In 3 Years': Uorfi Javed Reveals Its SHOCKING Connection With Private Jet (VIDEO)

Uorfi Javed, who has now gone ahead to be a social media sensation, is back with her own first reality show 'Follow Karlo Yaar.' In one of the episodes of the show, the actress revealed not having sex in the past three years and the reason behind the same is connected to a 'private jet.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Uorfi Javed, who has now gone ahead to be a social media sensation, is back with her own first reality show, which shows the actress in her most unfiltered side. Inspired by Kim Kardashian's 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' Uorfi's show 'Follow Karlo Yaar' was launched on Amazon Prime a few days ago.

article-image

In one viral clip of the actress from the show, Uorfi can be seen making a revelation to her sisters that leaves them in utter shock and disbelief. In this video, Uorfi's sisters can be seen asking her that because she travels so much and keeps meeting new people, has she not been physically involved with anyone. The Bigg Boss OTT fame then goes ahead to reveal that she has not had sex in the past three years. Uorfi says, ''I have not had sex in three years. I have not even kissed a man in three years, I have not even spoken to a man romantically in three years.'' This revelations of the actress leaves her friends and sisters in shock.

article-image

Further, revealing the real reason behind not getting physically involved in the past three years, Uorfi reveals, ''And why am I not having sex? Uska bhi ek reason hai. Maine teen saal pehle kasam khayi thi. Jab tak nahi hoga Uorfi ke paas private jet, Uorfi nahi hogi kisi se bhi wet.'' The actress then goes ahead to laud herself and then reveals, ''I think I have been very hyper independent all my life. Har chiz akele hi kari hai, toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ke agar mera partner bhi hoga toh main itna vulnerable nahi hona chahti hoon uske saamne.''

The actress, known for her bold confessions, also recently revealed having a major crush on Arjun Kapoor and 'doing things to him in her head which he could never even imagine.'

article-image
