Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Uorfi Javed's Series Is Polished, Stands Tall Alongside International Unscripted Shows

Title: Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Director: Sandeep Kukreja

Cast: Uorfi Javed, Urusa, Arfi, Dolly, Sameer, Sahel, Ruslaan, Shardha

Where: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 3.5 stars

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to turn a social media account into a full-fledged three-ring circus, this docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes pass, complete with, tightrope walks, and the occasional lioness-taming session—all without a script, because who needs one when you’ve got social media sensation, Uorfi Javed? With 4.6 million followers and counting, this unapologetic queen of controversy shows us exactly what it means to live in the fast lane of Instagram virality, one outfit at a time.

Across nine binge-worthy episodes, this unscripted docuseries tries to pull back the glittery curtain on Uorfi's life, offering viewers a front-row seat to the highs and lows of being a 24/7 influencer. Directed by Sandeep Kukreja the series is as raw as it gets—or at least as raw as reality TV can pretend to be. Uorfi, with her “unfiltered” persona, proves to be both the ringmaster and the main attraction of this chaotic spectacle.

The series captures Uorfi’s infamous fashion escapades, where her style choices are less about haute couture and more about her sartorial choices, turning everyday items into viral sensations. Her candid confessions about vanity, insecurities, and chasing fame are refreshingly honest, though tinged with the melodrama typical of reality TV. When Uorfi admits, “I’m doing it for the shock factor,” it’s hard not to wonder if the entire series is a performance art piece.

Yet, it’s not all glitter and glamour. The series delves into Uorfi’s darker side, exploring her troubled past and the toll that public scrutiny takes on her mental health. Moments of vulnerability, like her poignant admission that the world judges her solely on her choice of clothing, add depth to her otherwise larger-than-life persona. These scenes, interspersed with shots of Uorfi at her lowest, struggling to maintain her image while battling internal demons, make for compelling viewing.

The supporting cast, featuring her ever-loyal manager, a dysfunctional family with more drama than a soap opera, and a motley crew of influencers and designers, add layers to the narrative. They aren’t just side characters—they’re co-conspirators in Uorfi’s quest to stay relevant, each contributing their brand of chaos to the mix. The drama is abundant and the candid discussions about breast augmentation and other personal topics remind viewers that nothing is off-limits in Uorfi’s world.

Technically, the series is polished, with slick editing that makes sure the pace never drags. The background score—“I’m the queen, all eyes on me”—is an earworm that perfectly encapsulates the show’s vibe. And yes, some moments feel as staged as a Kardashian family meeting, but hey, that’s part of the charm.

“Follow Kar Lo Yaar” stands tall alongside international unscripted series like “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Paris Hilton’s My New BFF.” It’s a wild ride that proves Uorfi Javed is here to stay, whether you like it or not.