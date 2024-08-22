Inside Star Studded Premiere Night Of Uorfi Javed's Show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 22, 2024
Uorfi Javed's 'reality show' 'Follow Karlo Yaar' is all set to stream on Amazon Prime tomorrow.
The actress held a star studded premiere night for the show ahead of it going on air. Along with the popular faces on the internet, Uorfi was also seen posing with her family, who is very much a part of the show.
Splitsvilla fame Jaswanth Bopanna and Aakruti also made an endearing appearance on the red carpet.
Reem Sameer, a well known face in the world of television was seen posing in her chic yet cute outfit. However, it is Reem's Louis Vuitton shoulder bag that has caught our eyes.
Popular digital creators Sambhavna Seth and Avinash were also seen attending the premiere night.
Terrence Lewis posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.
New mommy, Priya Malik, known for her beautiful poems was also seen posing on the red carpet for 'Follow Karlo Yaar.'