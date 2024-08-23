Uorfi Javed Reveals Having 'Big' Crush On Arjun Kapoor: 'In My Head, I Have Done Things To Him'

Uorfi Javed and Arjun Kapoor |

Influencer Uorfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices and candid personality. She recently made headlines by revealing her biggest celebrity crush Arjun Kapoor. In a recent interview, Uorfi mentioned how she has admired Arjun Kapoor for a long time, not just for his acting skills but also for his down-to-earth nature and sense of humour.

Recalling a moment of nervousness, she revealed that she was when unable to speak to him. She revealed to Galata India, she said, “I have a big crush on Arjun Kapoor. I have met him twice at a party. Meri na bolti nahi nikalti hai uske samne because in my head, I have done things to him, he can’t even imagine. He does not even know what’s going on in my head. At a party, I was like I want to talk to him and I just said, you know my name.”

She further added how she and her sister used to fight over him, and expressed, “Back in time around 2012, I watched Ishaqzaade. Me and my sister used to have a fight like ye mera hai, mera hai. He is so cute.”

Uorfi also said that she does not relate to love these days, and can’t understand anything. She also talked about an incident where she liked that actor and they spoke for two days. The actor then told her, ‘I don’t want a relationship, I just want to have sex with you.’ Then she stopped talking to him.

Uorfi rose to fame through her appearances on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT. She has recently released her show Follow Kar Lo Yaar on Amazon Prime Video. Follow Kar Lo Yaar features appearances by several well-known personalities, including Orry, Sandeep Khosla, Sanya Malhotra, and Munawar Faruqui, among others. The nine-episode series is produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will be a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe in the film Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty in pivotal roles. The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty, who also co-produced it under Rohit Shetty Picturez with Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films.