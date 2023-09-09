 Not Bipasha Basu, But Sunny Leone Was The Original Choice For Jism With John Abraham
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNot Bipasha Basu, But Sunny Leone Was The Original Choice For Jism With John Abraham

Not Bipasha Basu, But Sunny Leone Was The Original Choice For Jism With John Abraham

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Not Bipasha Basu, But Sunny Leone Was The Original Choice For Jism With John Abraham | Photo Via Instagram

Pooja Bhatt's Jism, released in 2003, starred Bipasha Basu and John Abraham in the lead. Now, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant revealed that before Bipasha, she wanted to cast Sunny Leone in Jism; however, she had to deny the offer as she was still working in adult films.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Pooja said that before meeting Bipasha, she had read about Sunny Leone, and a publication had written a small snippet on her that said, "People to watch out for," with Leone’s picture on it. Soon after, Pooja's office contacted Sunny's manager in America, and they told them that she had just signed a contract with Penthouse, so it wouldn’t be possible for her to be in Jism. 

Read Also
Sunny Leone REVEALS Her Experience Working In Adult Films - Check What She Said
article-image

"So we forgot about it. So, of course, we went to Bipasha and have no regrets. Bipasha was stunning in the film. Bipasha and John Abraham’s chemistry was also electric. So, no regrets at all," said Pooja.

Read Also
Bipasha Basu Shares Daughter Devi's Health Update After Revealing She Was Born With 2 Holes In Heart...
article-image

Eventually, Sunny starred in Jism 2 with Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh. This marked her debut in the Bollywood industry. Pooja also revealed how the decision to cast Sunny in Jism 2 shocked Dino Morea, who was her business partner. 

After Jism 2, Sunny starred in movies like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.

Read Also
Sunny Leone Reacts To Mia Khalifa's Comment On Adult Industry: 'I Have No Horror Stories'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor & Others To Shoot Party Anthem Song Today

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor & Others To Shoot Party Anthem Song Today

The Kissing Booth Actress Joey King Ties The Knot With Steven Piet In Spain (PHOTOS)

The Kissing Booth Actress Joey King Ties The Knot With Steven Piet In Spain (PHOTOS)

'Already Missing Uday & Majnu': Fans Upset With Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar's Absence In Welcome To...

'Already Missing Uday & Majnu': Fans Upset With Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar's Absence In Welcome To...

Akshay Kumar's Fans Transform His Birthday Into a National Day of Kindness (PHOTOS)

Akshay Kumar's Fans Transform His Birthday Into a National Day of Kindness (PHOTOS)

Not Bipasha Basu, But Sunny Leone Was The Original Choice For Jism With John Abraham

Not Bipasha Basu, But Sunny Leone Was The Original Choice For Jism With John Abraham