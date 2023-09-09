Not Bipasha Basu, But Sunny Leone Was The Original Choice For Jism With John Abraham | Photo Via Instagram

Pooja Bhatt's Jism, released in 2003, starred Bipasha Basu and John Abraham in the lead. Now, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant revealed that before Bipasha, she wanted to cast Sunny Leone in Jism; however, she had to deny the offer as she was still working in adult films.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Pooja said that before meeting Bipasha, she had read about Sunny Leone, and a publication had written a small snippet on her that said, "People to watch out for," with Leone’s picture on it. Soon after, Pooja's office contacted Sunny's manager in America, and they told them that she had just signed a contract with Penthouse, so it wouldn’t be possible for her to be in Jism.

"So we forgot about it. So, of course, we went to Bipasha and have no regrets. Bipasha was stunning in the film. Bipasha and John Abraham’s chemistry was also electric. So, no regrets at all," said Pooja.

Eventually, Sunny starred in Jism 2 with Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh. This marked her debut in the Bollywood industry. Pooja also revealed how the decision to cast Sunny in Jism 2 shocked Dino Morea, who was her business partner.

After Jism 2, Sunny starred in movies like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.

