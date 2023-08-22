Bipasha Basu Shares Daughter Devi's Health Update After Revealing She Was Born With 2 Holes In Heart (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

Bipasha Basu and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November 2022. Recently, during an Instagram live with Neha Dhupia, the actress revealed that her daughter had heart surgery three months after her birth as she was born with two holes in her heart and was diagnosed with a VSD [ventricular septal defect].

Just a while back, Bipasha was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai when the paparazzi asked her about Devi's health. To which she said, "Woh theek hai. Ekdum perfect hai." Further, the Dhoom 2 actress revealed that Devi puked in the car after she fed her.

Check out the video:

Talking to Neha on Instagram Live, Bipasha told Neha that her daughter was in surgery for six hours and she did not sleep for "40 days and 40 nights." She said her life had stopped when Devi was inside the operation theater. The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress also said that they went through a crazy period and didn't discuss it with their family as Karan and her were in a little bit of a blur.

"You feel so sad, so burdened, and so conflicted because how can you put such a small child in an open heart surgery. Karan was not ready; I was ready to kick this out of her," said Bipasha.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot on April 30, 2016.

