Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi Was Born With 2 Holes In Heart: 'We Wanted To Celebrate But Were Numb'

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and actor-husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Devi, on November 12, 2022. While the two are neck deep in their mommy and daddy duties, Bipasha has now made a shocking revelation that it was even more difficult for them as their little one was born with two holes in her heart.

Bipasha recently got in conversation with actress Neha Dhupia and while the two mommies discussed motherhood, the former went on to reveal the truth about her baby girl.

With tears in her eyes, Bipasha shared how the first five months were very difficult for the couple and it all went by in a blur wherein both of them were confused and numb.

Bipasha opens up on Devi's health

Bipasha stated that Karan and her journey with Devi has been very different from any normal mother and father, and that it has been a lot tougher, but they braved it with a smile on their faces.

"I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart," she revealed.

While Neha was shocked to hear it, Bipasha continued that she had initially thought she would never share it on a public platform, but she decided to do it for all the mothers out there, who have helped her and who go through the same pain.

Devi underwent surgery when she was 3-month-old: Bipasha

Bipasha said that when the doctor shared the update with them, they did not even know what a ventricular septal defect (VSD) was.

"We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan," she said, while blinking away her tears.

Bipasha shared that the first five months were very difficult for the family but Devi had been a fabulous child since day one. The baby had to be taken for scans every month to check if the condition was healing on its own.

"But the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old," she shared.

Bipasha then informed that Devi successfully underwent the surgery when she was three months old and it went on for six hours, but she is now hale and hearty.