'No One Spoils Their Life For A Show': Dalljiet Kaur On Being Accused Of Gaining Sympathy For Bigg Boss 18 (Exclusive)

Dalljiet Kaur, who's troubled second marriage with estranged husband Nikhil Patel has been making headlines has embarked on a new journey professionally as she starts her own YouTube channel where she will be showing 'travel content' to her viewers. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actress opens up on travelling with her son Jaydon and not taking up any TV show as of now as she is busy taking care of her son's mental health. Dalljiet also opens up on the rumours of being offered Bigg Boss and how trolls have been targeting her ever since her name has been associated with the show.

Your travel vlogs are being recieved well by your viewers. How does it feel?

Yes, it has been received very well and I am thrilled and ever thankful that so many people have joined this journey. As a new vlogger, I had no idea on what to do, but I did a lot of research and it helped. I came to understand, that yes vlogging is something I want to do but with a personal touch and with some sort of education in it. I have worked on it hugely from the packaging to even the tune and songs attached to every vlog and I feel music can add magic to anything.

How have you been managing travelling with Jaydon? Is it taxing or seamless?

Jaydon and I only travel when Jaydon gets a leave from school or I feel it’s feasible to take him along without disrupting his schedule. I get a lot of questions being asked on how will Jaydon manage these travels but this is how it is. It has been seamless travelling with Jaydon. I have been doing it since years now and he is my best travel partner, to be very honest, he is a very responsible kid and I can’t be happier. He knows my likes and dislikes while travelling and it’s a blessing to have him beside me when I travel.

What's next in store for you? Do we get to see you in a TV show any time soon?

I am staying away from TV for a while as the time commitment is huge and I cannot afford to leave Jaydon for long periods as his mental health requires me. So, as much as I love TV I cannot take it up immediately and hence I decided to vlog. This is giving me the freedom to work when Jaydon does not need me around much. I had also shot for a show called 'Chitta' which is due for release now and it’s being turned into a film. It is set to release in theatres soon, so I am looking forward to this one.

There have also been reports of you being offered Bigg Boss this year. What is the truth behind the same?

No I was not offered Bigg Boss. A lot of trollers even commented stating I was trying to gain sympathy for the show, but let me tell you, no one spoils their lives for a show or for fame. So yes I was never offered this show neither am I from the ones who will ruin one marriage, hurt my child, leave a country for a show and that too for a show which I have already been a part of earlier. So Bigg Boss never got offered and I never did whatever I did for the show. Hope that’s loud and clear now.

For the uninformed, Dalljiet, who tied the knot with Nikhil Patel last year in March has accused him of infidelity and has also filed a case against him.