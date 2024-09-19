Dalljiet Kaur Gets Into HEATED Spat With Nikhil Patel's RUMOURED Girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'I Fear..'

Dalljiet Kaur is once again in the news for her personal life because of her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. In August, Nikhil and rumoured new girlfriend Safeena were spotted together at Taj Land's End in Mumbai.

As per a recent media report, Dalljiet had a fiery phone call with husband Nikhil Patel’s rumoured love interest, Safeena. According to a report in Times Now, Safeena Nazar messaged Dalljiet on her phone and asked to stop talking about her. Her language was harsh and rude in the text.

A source reveals to the portal that Safeena even told Dalljiet that she was happy with her 'husband'. The source says, "A couple of days ago, Safeena wrote to Kaur that she's destroying her marital life, claiming that she is happy with her husband. She warned Dalljiet that otherwise she will complain against her for cyber bullying."

However, this started an argument between the two ladies and their exchange of WhatsApp messages turned into a fight.

"Dalljiet shot back, telling Safeena that she can do whatever she wants but she has enough evidence against her to validate her social media posts. She challenged Safeena to sue her," the source added.

Dalljiet later even confirmed to the Times that she had a fight and is now concerned about her security. She said, "Honestly, I fear for my safety now a days. This is something that I must add here."

For the unversed, Dalljiet has filed a case against Nikhil at Mumbai's Agripada police station. She accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust under sections 85 and 316 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In 2023, Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil. She moved to Kenya with him. However, after a few months, Dalljiet returned to India with son Jaydon.