'Sick Mentality': Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Over New Ring, Claims He Is Set To Marry Again

Actress Dalljiet Kaur is all over the news of late owing to her ugly fallout with husband Nikhil Patel within only 10 months of their marriage. After accusing Nikhil of extra-marital affair and mental harassment, the actress has now claimed that he is all set to marry again, and slammed him for flaunting his promise ring.

Dalljiet took to her Instagram stories on Monday to pen a hardhitting note for Nikhil and his alleged girlfriend, Safeena Nazar. "Nikhil, Your would to be wife seems to be in the same boat of wanting attention? She does know you technically still have a wife in Mumbai whether or whether not you accept it. Indian justice will tell you your marital status soon.. Same personalities and character. Interesting. Sick mentality though both of you!" she wrote.

"Well done you are almost successful destroying her family too. Though I do wonder what her family looks like for you to be wearing a promise ring already. My god shame on u. @watukenya you guys should really watch out for this desperate man working for you. He will destroy everyone’s image on the way for becoming famous.. the moment I feel I am getting a little better, this man...(sic)," she added.

Dalljiet further wrote that Nikhil might now call her a liar and say that the ring was a family jewel. "But why wear it on the wedding finger? And then make sure it’s seen in your story? You are anything but that NAIVE," she penned.

For those unversed, Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in India on March 18, 2023, and soon after the actress left with her husband and son for Kenya, the country of which the latter is a citizen. However, 10 months after the move, Dalljiet returned to India with her son, and soon after, accused Nikhil of cheating on her.

As their separation got uglier, Nikhil went on to say that he was never legally married to Dalljiet as per Kenya laws, and that their wedding in India was just a "cultural celebration".

In the midst of it all, Nikhil was also spotted in Mumbai a few months ago with his rumoured girlfriend, Safeena Nazar.