 Dalljiet Kaur TORE Her Wedding Saree To Make Sofa For Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel's House: Report
Post their ugly separation, Nikhil reportedly ripped off the sofa cover made using Dalljiet's saree and dumped them in a storage room

Updated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image

Actress Dalljiet Kaur is embroiled in a messy battle with her estranged husband Nikhil Patel, whom she accused of cheating on her months after their marriage. And amid the ongoing row, a report has claimed that post their wedding, Dalljiet had torn down her wedding saree to make a sofa for her home with Nikhil in Kenya.

Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in India on March 18, 2023, and soon after the actress left with her husband and son for Kenya, the country of which the latter is a citizen. According to a report in Times Now, Nikhil suggested that they should turn one of Dalljiet's wedding sarees as their sofa cover to symbolise it as a "shrine to their love".

Dalljiet agreed to it and handed over a special saree from her wedding trousseau to Nikhil, who then got it made into a sofa cover for their furniture.

article-image

"It was the saree that symbolised the start of a new chapter with Nikhil Patel. Hence, every snip of the scissors was like a pang in her heart and memories of her wedding day flashed before her eyes. But the sofa was a shrine to their love and she somehow went along with it," the report stated.

article-image

Nikhil ripped off the sofa cover post separation: Report

However, post their ugly separation, Nikhil reportedly ripped off the sofa cover made using Dalljiet's saree and dumped them in a storage room. The report stated that the actress asked Nikhil to send the sofa to her as it was made using her wedding trousseau, but he just returned pieces of her saree's fabric, while using the sofa for himself with a new cover.

"Nikhil is trying so hard to prove that Dalljiet and he never got married. End result - he is glorifying his fraud," the report quoted a source.

article-image

Dalljiet-Nikhil's separation row

It all began after Dalljiet returned to India with her son in January this year, just 10 months after her wedding with Nikhil. She later accused him of having an extramarital affair and being a fraud.

As the separation got uglier, Nikhil went on to say that he was never legally married to Dalljiet as per Kenya laws, and that their wedding in India was just a "cultural celebration".

The two have now dragged their marriage to court in Kenya, and a few days ago, Dalljiet had informed that her first court hearing was held in which Nikhil's legal team tried to establish that their marriage was invalid in the country.

