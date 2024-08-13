Dalljiet Kaur HITS Back At Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel After His Statement: 'I'm Not A Home-Wrecker Like Your GF'

Just after a few hours of Dalljiet Kaur's estranged husband Nikhil Patel issuing a public statement against the actress and revealing that she was always well aware about him not being legally separated and still choosing to stay with him, Dalljiet has now hit back at him and has issued a long statement in retaliation, rubbishing his claims and calling him hungry for publicity.

The actress begins her note by stating if the 'rubbish' Nikhil has said was true, he would have gone to the police station instead of spreading a 'false narrative.' Dalljiet states that his actions and statements prove that he is 'so not done with all the publicity.' She further slams Nikhil for calling their wedding an 'event' and goes ahead to state that it is called 'marriage' in India.

The actress writes, ''You had three days in india after knowing about the fir which you have just admitted you knew about. If the rubbish you have printed out right now was true, you would have gone to the police station and told your story to them instead of sending it out to your pr after running away from india while the police kept telling you to visit them again and again. Your pr stories are not going to give me justice and a person like you deserves to be punished. It's like you are so not done wanting more and more publicity, my god, calling our wedding an event is shameful. In india it's called marriage. and yes NRI was written in Marathi by the cop, it's no big deal that a criminal is an NRI or a british citizen! Why did you flee from my country if all this was true that you are sending for the press? You should have sat in front of the cops eye to eye and told this rubbish story you have made up and seen if they believed it. I came to india and spoke about work because I dint want to talk about family problems, because I had hope in you taking atleast one flight to India to fix this but you would rather take that flight with your new girlfriend shame on both of you. She is married with kids? what example are you setting for your kids that you are speaking for here??? I have given nothing but love to Aari and I will love her till the very end of my life. What you did with Jaydon is a story untold but not for long. I was busy painting and writing stories to produce in Africa not India. I was very happy to be married and to start a life there with you. I sold one painting to your colleague too remember? I was happy to be a house wife and would have loved to find a way to earn money there as you really wanted me to do so. So if you want to white wash your deeds. you should have started by not running away from police.I went to station because I believe in justice and a man like you to be punished so our kids believe in standing up for what's right.''

In another note, the actress also retaliated to Nikhil's claims of her being 'aware of his marital status' and still 'choosing to comfortably move in' with him. Dalljiet also went ahead to call Nikhil's new girlfriend, Safeena Nazar a 'home wrecker' and said, ''You and your parents showed us papers of the divorce that's signed and was not being contested. I had even spoken to your ex wife before the wedding if there was any chance she wanted to come back to you. And she said no. I am not a home wrecker like your present girlfriend. Does sn know when you came to meet me in dubai you were dating a girl called s**r.. While your wife was at home? (which you told me in the first voice note that your wife lives in america and is coming just for a week to pick up aani?) So how many women were u officially cheating on ...That time? Three??? While we might not know many under the closet! You write some other rubbishy and lies and trust me. Those women are dying to come out in the open too but stopping for whatever sanity they have left after your harassment and they deserve better! For sure instead of dealing with a liar like you. Your parents stayed in our house for almost a month barely till a week before the wedding. Who does that? Why did they do that? Let's talk about that someday soon too! They insisted on the marriage inumarch as they did not want to go to uk and come back for it when we told them to wait a little longer for your final decree to come. You got your lawyer to write an under taking stating you will get the marriage registered and adopt. Aari had given a legally signed document stating she is with this turning as well. You are such a shame on humanity nikhil. You are shame on even using your card as a father. All the kids out there are watching and learning what a Man does when there is a fight in a house. They just replace the family member with a new one... Who already is a family with someone else very conveniently. Not just our kids. Leave all the humans alone. Go for therapy, meditate. And believe in the power of god. The ultimate justice is there. And I will fight for justice with the indian judiciary to give me justice from a publicity hungry man like you who would go to the pr with the lies instead of going to the police station like a true man.''

For the uninformed, Nikhil and Dalljiet tied the knot last year, however, the actress came back to India in less than a year of a marriage and later made shocking revelations about Nikhil.