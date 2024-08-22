'Was I A Mistress?' Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel As Divorce Hearing Begins In Kenya Court

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage falling apart has been making a lot of headlines for quite some time now. Dalljiet and Nikhil who got married last year have apparently separated after the actress flew back to India back in January this year. While the couple tied the knot here in India according to the Hindu traditions, Nikhil, has time and again stated that the 'marriage ceremony' was just a celebration of two cultures coming together and has refused to accept his marriage with the actress.

Dalljiet, who has time and again taken to her Instagram stories to slam estranged husband Nikhil Patel of the ordeals she has been put through by him, did so today too and penned a note stating that the first hearing of her divorce with Nikhil has already begun in Nairobi. The actress then states that Nikhil's lawayers have been hell bent on proving only one point to the court that he never got married to Dalljiet. She further states that when she lodged an FIR in India, she was told by the police that traditions with witnesses would be enough to put Nikhil behind the bars.

Dalljiet writes, ''Today was my court hearing in kenya for all those who Want to know what's going on His lawyers are only proving one point to the judge. * that there was no wedding. While lodging the fir the indian police told me traditions with witnesses are enough to put him behind bars if he refuses marriage.''

Dalljiet Kaur deleted the said note from her Instagram stories after a few minutes of posting it. |

Further slamming Nikhil and his lawyers, Dalljiet also called out the Kenyan leaders and asked them if she was never Nikhil's wife, why was she invited by the top leaders of Kenya for get togethers and further asks, if not a wife, was she Nikhil's mistress? Dalljiet writes, ''Let's see what happens but shame on him and his family to refuse that there was a wedding @watukenya your top leaders attended a cultural event? Dint you all invite a wife to all the get togethers at your place? Or was i a mistress being invited? Interesting to know the legal undertaking which was meant to convince my parents that you guys will not do a fraud and will stick to registering the moment the decree comes. Now is being told was a declaration of * not being married.''

''Why did your lawyer call me and told me that the divirce was signed and not being contested. And that on the basis of the signed divorce, your ex wife took the younger kid to america?? Twisting words is your forte. But truth is mine! I don't expect anything anymore. But i truely am ashamed to have become a patel I am ashamed of you that you are proving you are not i married to me. You should have told me this on karwachauth too where i was fasting for my husband till 11:30 at night. I should have relished food that day * instead! Shame on you nikhil. I don't need anyone who saw everything to stick by me Anymore. I am enough for myself. And i am not scared of those who would rather hide in the closet than supporting me at this time. I made friends thinking you all were like Indians who stand by the truth!,'' Dalljiet adds.

For the uninformed, Dalljiet and Nikhil both gave marriage a second chance when they tied the knot last year. The actress, who was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot, called off her marriage and accused Shalin of domestic violence. Dalljiet also recently mentioned how Shalin has not even once reached out to her to enquire about their son Jaydon and stated that he has possibly forgotten that he has a son.