Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel's Rumoured GF Safeena Nazar: 'Kisi Aur Ke Pati Ki...'

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage has hit the rocks and this is no secret now. The actress has accused estranged husband Nikhil of infedility and has also slammed him on various occasions. On the other hand, Nikhil has refused to accept his marriage with the actress and has called it 'only a cultural event.' With everything going around, Dalljiet, who has now started a youtube channel of her own, went live on Instagram today to interact with her followers. It was during this interaction that the actress slammed estranged husband Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar.

Addressing a fan question, the actress said, ''I have two questions in mind. The first is, if he was already happy doing all that he is doing today, why did he marry me? Maybe, he would not have gotten this sort of publicity then. Second, jo log bolte hai na ke ek ladki hi ladki ki zindagi barbaad karti hai, sahi bolte hai. I am not blaming her, I think I will blame her. Jab husband wife ke beech koi problems chal rahi ho tab toh anyway wo log ek dusre ke bare mein kuch acha nahi kahenge, aise mein kisi third insan ko wo void complete nahi karni chaiye. It is morally wrong.''

Further, the actress slammed Nikhil's rumoured girlfriend for being married and still destroying her (Dalljiet's) marriage. She says, ''Aap khud shadi shuda ho, pati hai, 2 bachhe hai aur kisi aur ke pati ka void fill kar rahe ho? Why? I will have this question in my heart all my life. I do not think that she needed to do whatever she is doing. Kya pata, hoga unka koi reason shayad.''

A user then asked Dalljiet if she has confronted Safeena and the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress said, ''No, I did not talk to her. Kya baat karu usse? Wo koi 12-15 saal ki bachhi thodi hai. 30 saal ki hai aur do bachho ki maa hai. Kya pata, shayad un ke western culture mein ye sab accepted hoga. I do not know. It is still happening as we speak. It is very sad. I wont cry now.''

For the uninformed, Dalljiet's estranged husband Nikhil Patel was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar some time back in Mumbai. Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot last year in Mumbai and early this year, the actress returned to Mumbai with son Jaydon