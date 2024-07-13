Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai's AI Photo From Ambani Wedding Goes Viral, Netizens Wish For Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai | Twitter

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture together from Anant Ambani's wedding has gone viral, reigniting nostalgia and sparking a wave of excitement among fans.

The picture went viral on the Platform X showcase, with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai striking a pose for the lens. However, the picture is too good to be true and it turns out that the image is AI Altered and not real.

The two starred in the film 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Their romance began on set, but it was turbulent and surrounded by tremendous media coverage. According to reports, Salman's possessive conduct and frequent arguments harmed their relationship. Aishwarya quit her relationship in 2002, alleging mental and physical abuse.

The viral picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has fueled speculation if the image is real or fake. Netizens reacted to the picture and stated that 'it's edited'. Social media platforms were flooded with posts and comments regarding the AI image.

Aishwarya didn’t arrive with the Bachchan family, and now she's having picture with Salman bhai. This is my multiverse of madness😭 pic.twitter.com/J9BqjNYDp4 — Fenil Kothari (@fenilkothari) July 13, 2024

Netizens React to the AI Image

An X user shared the picture, and wrote, "Aishwarya didn’t arrive with the Bachchan family, and now she's having picture with Salman bhai. This is my multiverse of madness." The user also stated, "Hum Dil De chuke Sanam 2". As soon as the video went viral on the internet netizens slammed the post and stated it's an AI generated fake image.

One of the users commented, "AI barbaad kardega bhai Fake pic alert."

Another user wrote, "It’s edited."

One of the comments reads, "Fake haiii, aish kbhi salman k sath nhi aayegi."

Some users wrote, "Its salman bhai world and they all are living in it."

One of the tweets read, "Deep Fake."

The Ambani wedding, known for its opulence and high-profile guest list, was graced by several celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Smriti Irani, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday among others.

The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. It is being followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and a wedding reception on July 14.