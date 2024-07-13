 Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends 'Love' To Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant After Skipping Their Wedding: 'Missed Celebrating With Everyone'
Kareena Kapoor Khan skipped Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which took place on July 12 in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied the knot on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan missed the grand wedding.

After skipping the wedding, Kareena took to her Instagram story and sent 'love' to the newlyweds. Sharing Anant and Radhika's photo, she wrote, "Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness...Missed celebrating with everyone so much!! Sending lots of love!! -Saif & Kareena. #Anant @radhmerch1610."

Check it out:

article-image

Kareena is currently vacationing in Europe with Saif and their kids: Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Recently, the Jab We Met actress shared a shirtless photo of Saif on her Instagram handle. Kareena captioned her post as, “DADDY-O (heart emoji) Summer 2024 (rainbow emoji).”

Take a look:

article-image

In a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai, Kareena tied the knot with Saif in October 2012. Her elder son Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. Later, the couple welcomed their second-son Jeh on February 21, 2021. They started dating in 2007.

Before dating Kareena, Saif was married to actor Amrita Singh and have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

article-image

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead alongside Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in supporting roles.

The film was directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

Next, Kareena has the Cop Universe sequel Singham Again with Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Jackie Shroff.

She also has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which is scheduled to release in September 2024.

