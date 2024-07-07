 Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS To Shloka Mehta's Bole Chudiyan-Inspired Look At Anant Ambani's Sangeet
Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS To Shloka Mehta's Bole Chudiyan-Inspired Look At Anant Ambani's Sangeet

Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from 'Bole Chudiyan' song from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' continues to remain fashionable even 23 years after the release of the film.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from 'Bole Chudiyan' song from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' continues to remain fashionable even 23 years after the release of the film.

Interestingly, Shloka Mehta walked down memory lane and opted to wear something similar to what Kareena wore in 'Bole Chudiyan' track for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony.

A custom peach lehenga for Shloka was created by Manish Malhotra. Sharing pictures of Shloka in Bole Chudiyan-inspired ensemble, Shloka's sister Diya Mehta, who is a fashion consultant, on Instagram wrote, "Looking PHAT!

Check it out:

Kareena missed attending the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika as she is currently not in the country. Kareena has been on vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jeh, for a while now.

