 PHOTO: Kim Kardashian Has Major Fan Moment With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Calls Her 'Queen'
As Kim jetted out of Mumbai on Sunday after attending the wedding festivities, she dropped a picture with Aishwarya on her Instagram handle

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
International reality television sensation Kim Kardashian sent her fans into a tizzy as she landed in India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. But as netizens swooned over her, she was busy having her own little fan moment with none other than Bollywood's OG queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

As Kim jetted out of Mumbai on Sunday after attending the wedding festivities, she dropped a picture with Aishwarya on her Instagram handle. She clicked a selfie with Aishwarya during the 'shubh aashirwad' ceremony of Anant and Radhika, and sharing it on her social media, she wrote, "Queen @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb".

Within minutes of her posting it, the selfie broke the internet, and netizens pointed out how Aishwarya was the only celeb with whose picture the supermodel shared on her Instagram.

Kim was seen wearing a dusty pink lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani at the blessings ceremony of Anant and Radhika. She paired her outfit with an extravagant diamond necklace and a statement nath, along with other accessories.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, picked up a black anarkali adorned with bright hues for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kim reportedly shot several portions of the Ambani wedding for the sixth season of her cult show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which will go on air soon. She was seen attending the wedding with sister Khloe Kardashian, and the two posed with some of the biggest names at the bash.

The Ambani wedding saw some of the biggest global names gathering under one roof and enjoying the extravaganza. Among those who attended the wedding were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Boris Johnson, John Cena, Tony Blair, Kumar Mangalam Birla, to name a few.

