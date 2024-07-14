'Wedding Or Halloween?': Kim Kardashian Upsets Desi Fans With Veiled Red Look At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Blessings Ceremony

International reality TV star Kim Kardashian attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. On July 13, a day after the wedding, she was also seen participating in the 'shubh aashirwad' ceremony of the newlyweds, but her look heavily disappointed the desi fashion police.

Kim arrived at the blessings ceremony of the Ambanis on Saturday wearing a dusty peach lehenga, but later, she was seen having a change of look. For her second look at the ceremony, she chose to wear a red wrapped attire with a dramatic trail and an attached veil. She drenched herself in emeralds from head to toe with a heavy necklace, headpiece, earrings and hand accessories, and said, "It’s all about emeralds at an Indian wedding".

However, Kim's look failed to impress netizens, and instead, they slammed her, calling the look inappropriate for a wedding. "Was it a wedding or Halloween?" an exasperated user commented, while another wrote, "Is she playing dress up?? Today she’s a harem girl? Does she think brown people all the same...is there no one talking sense to her?" another user commented.

A netizen wrote, "Wtf is she wearing? They did these women bad with these outfits."

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12 in Mumbai and Kim was seen attending the wedding with sister Khloe Kardashian. For the wedding evening too, she opted for a red lehenga. After two days of festivities, the sisters bade farewell to India on Saturday night.

Kim also revealed that she shot portions of the Ambani wedding to feature them in the sixth season of her show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.