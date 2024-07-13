Ambani Wedding Day 2: Kim Kardashian Wears Huge Nath With Silver Saree, Khloe Shines In Pink Lehenga

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 13, 2024
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are all set for day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
The Kardashian sisters once again showcased their desi avatars, stunning in breathtaking lehengas.
Kim Kardashian's silver embroidered saree is from Tarun Tahiliani, paired with a full-sleeved mesh blouse featuring a plunging neckline adorned with diamonds.
Khloe Kardashian looked stunning in a pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra, with a blouse adorned with tassels and a fish-cut style lehenga that beautifully accentuated her curves.
Kim Kardashian wore a huge nath, maang tikka and a diamond necklace that stole the show.
Kim Kardashian recently revealed that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be a part of their reality TV show The Kardashians.
Khloe Kardashian opted for subtle makeup, letting her outfit speak for itself. She accessorised with a maang tikka and a set of diamond necklaces.
