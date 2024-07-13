 'Shit, Fu*k': Khloe Kardashian Almost FALLS In Heavy Pink Lehenga As She Leaves For Ambani's Day 2 Wedding Festivities (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shit, Fu*k': Khloe Kardashian Almost FALLS In Heavy Pink Lehenga As She Leaves For Ambani's Day 2 Wedding Festivities (VIDEO)

'Shit, Fu*k': Khloe Kardashian Almost FALLS In Heavy Pink Lehenga As She Leaves For Ambani's Day 2 Wedding Festivities (VIDEO)

Khloe Kardashian was dressed in a pink embroidered lehenga as she made her way to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
article-image

Khloe Kardashian is all set for day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities along with her sister, Kim Kardashian. The newlyweds' Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony is currently taking place at Jio World Drive on Saturday, July 13.

As Khloe left her hotel with Kim, she nearly slipped in her heavy pink lehenga. Quickly, she caught her bodyguard's hand and was heard saying, "Shit, fu*k."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Ambani Wedding Day 2: Kim Kardashian Wears Huge Nath With Silver Saree, Khloe Shines In Pink Lehenga
article-image

Khloe took to her Instagram story and shared the video of her almost tripping. "I love a little slip before a night on the town. That what happens when it's monsoon season," she wrote.

Take a look:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shit, Fu*k': Khloe Kardashian Almost FALLS In Heavy Pink Lehenga As She Leaves For Ambani's Day 2...

'Shit, Fu*k': Khloe Kardashian Almost FALLS In Heavy Pink Lehenga As She Leaves For Ambani's Day 2...

'I Happened To Pick Up Piece Of Dirt...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Incident From KBC Sets That Caused...

'I Happened To Pick Up Piece Of Dirt...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Incident From KBC Sets That Caused...

Ambani Wedding Day 2: Kim Kardashian Wears Huge Nath With Silver Saree, Khloe Shines In Pink Lehenga

Ambani Wedding Day 2: Kim Kardashian Wears Huge Nath With Silver Saree, Khloe Shines In Pink Lehenga

PHOTO: Radhika Merchant's Customised Wedding Ring Features Husband Anant Ambani & Her Initials

PHOTO: Radhika Merchant's Customised Wedding Ring Features Husband Anant Ambani & Her Initials

Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai's AI Photo From Ambani Wedding Goes Viral, Netizens Wish For Hum Dil De...

Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai's AI Photo From Ambani Wedding Goes Viral, Netizens Wish For Hum Dil De...