'Shit, Fu*k': Khloe Kardashian Almost FALLS In Heavy Pink Lehenga As She Leaves For Ambani's Day 2 Wedding Festivities (VIDEO)

Khloe Kardashian is all set for day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities along with her sister, Kim Kardashian. The newlyweds' Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony is currently taking place at Jio World Drive on Saturday, July 13.

As Khloe left her hotel with Kim, she nearly slipped in her heavy pink lehenga. Quickly, she caught her bodyguard's hand and was heard saying, "Shit, fu*k."

Check out the video:

Khloe took to her Instagram story and shared the video of her almost tripping. "I love a little slip before a night on the town. That what happens when it's monsoon season," she wrote.

Take a look: