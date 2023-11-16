Netizens Claim Arjun Kapoor Faked His Height To Pose With David Beckham, Actor REACTS

Football legend David Beckham was spotted partying in Mumbai on Wednesday night and he was accompanied by the who's who of Bollywood. Post enjoying the thrilling cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, Beckham was seen attending a welcome party hosted for him by actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

A slew of Bollywood celebs were seen queueing up at the party venue and among them was also Arjun Kapoor, who happens to be a huge fan of Beckham. He even shared a photo of himself posing with the football player, but within no time, it went viral on the internet for all wrong reasons.

Netizens claimed that Arjun faked his height while posing next to Beckham, and the chatter went a notch higher when the actor finally decided to respond to the claims.

Arjun poses with David Beckham

Arjun took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a series of photos from the party, in which he can be seen posing with Beckham. He was accompanied by girlfriend Malaika Arora, sister Sonam Kapoor, and others.

"A night to remember… To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat," Arjun gushed.

He went on to say, "Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him…

Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine!!!"

Netizens question Arjun's height

However, netizens claimed that the actor faked his height to look taller next to Beckham and even shared some data from the Arjun's Wikipedia page.

A page on Instagram shared Arjun and Beckham's picture along with screenshots from the web, which claimed that the actor's height was 1.78 metre while the football legend's height was 1.83 metre. "Tips de do sir," the page tried to troll Arjun.

Not one to mince words, Arjun noticed the post and wasted no time to respond to it. "I'm actually 183 cm that's slightly over 6 feet so let's not believe everything we read," he commented.

The page admin responded saying, "Google 0 Arjun 1".

On the work front, Arjun's latest film, The Ladykiller, failed to make a mark at the box office, and it left the theatres as silently as it had arrived on November 3.

He will be next seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

