 Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja To Host David Beckham At Their Mumbai Residence
Former England football team captain David Beckham is currently in India for a short visit.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Former England football team captain David Beckham is currently in India as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador and he is likely to meet members of the Indian film fraternity soon. As per a source, couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will host David Beckham at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

"David Beckham is in India for his UNICEF commitment as a Global Ambassador and he will be meeting Sonam and Anand during his trip to Mumbai. The power couple will be hosting David tomorrow when he is in Mumbai and have invited the creme de la creme icons of the city for a dinner at their residence," the source said.

The source also revealed that it would be a private affair. "It is a very private affair. We are hearing only 25 people have made the cut for this grand soiree," the source shared.

Beckham is also expected to mark his presence during the first semifinal of the ongoing World Cup between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Beckham also paid a visit to Gujarat to understand the state of the action and contribute towards advocating for child rights and gender equality.

Sharing pictures from his visit, Beckham wrote, "An incredibly special few days with @unicef here in Gujarat It's a great privilege to see first-hand the work Unicef is doing on the ground to support children and their families. The energy and innovation I have seen here has been so inspiring and I loved hearing the children's stories and their hopes and dreams for the future. When we empower young people, we see the change they can bring to their communities. @unicefindia."

