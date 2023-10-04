 Victoria Beckham On David Beckham's Alleged Affair With Assistant In 2003: 'We Were Against Each Other'
Victoria Beckham On David Beckham's Alleged Affair With Assistant In 2003: 'We Were Against Each Other'

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tied the knot in 1999.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Victoria Beckham On David Beckham's Alleged Affair With Assistant In 2003: 'We Were Against Each Other' | Photo Via Instagram

David Beckham's new Netflix four-part series, titled Beckham, premiered recently. In it, the soccer player discusses his marriage 'difficulties' with his wife Victoria Beckham, his alleged affair, clinical depression, and a lot more.

In the documentary, David and Victoria opened up about the alleged affair with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. The fashion designer said that it was the 'hardest time' in their marriage.

David said that there were some 'horrible stories' that were difficult to deal with, and it was the first time that he and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in their marriage.

article-image

Further, he said that he and Victoria were not only losing each other but drowning. "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it's our private life," he said.

Victoria said, "A hundred percent. It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us." Amid the affair allegations, David revealed that he was struggling to perform on the soccer pitch and felt physically sick.

Meanwhile, in 2004, Rebecca claimed that she and Beckham were in a four-month affair while he was married to Victoria. However, David responded to her allegations as "ludicrous."

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham tied the knot in 1999. The duo shares four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

article-image

