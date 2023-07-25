David Beckham & Victoria Perform Iconic Spice Girls' Hit, 'Say You'll Be There, Moments After Lionel Messi Winner

Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham, added excitement to their day when Lionel Messi made his debut for Inter Miami, with a lively karaoke rendition of the famous '90s hit, "Say You'll Be There" by the Spice Girls. A day later, on July 23, Victoria took to TikTok to share a delightful video of their performance. The TikTok clip features the fashion designer and former Posh Spice joyfully holding hands with her husband while they dance and passionately sing along to the iconic song.

Posh turns back the clock

"Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come," Victoria captioned the TikTok. Meanwhile, she teased the full-length video on her Instagram, writing, "Just a casual night out in Miami! check out my tik tok to see the full performance no really I did not drink that much." The official Spice Girls account commented on her post with two heart emoji.

Glorious after party

Following Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami (co-owned by David Beckham), Victoria and David Beckham indulged in a nostalgic Spice Girls sing-along, seemingly right after the match. The couple was in attendance to support Messi, joined by several renowned friends like Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West, LeBron James, and Marc Anthony. The Beckhams' kids, Harper and Cruz, also had the opportunity to experience the exciting match alongside their parents.

After the match, Victoria Beckham took to social media to share a post filled with candid shots with athletes and celebs present at the match.

Captain Messi at the helm

Lionel Messi is on the verge of being appointed captain of Inter Miami, despite having played only one game and being on the field for less than 90 minutes for the club.

During a press conference, head coach Tata Martino announced that Messi will be entrusted with the captaincy at the Major League Soccer club. In his debut appearance as a substitute, Messi led the team and showcased his brilliance by scoring a stunning last-minute free-kick, securing a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)