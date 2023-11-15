 Excited Venkatesh Daggubati Has A Fan Boy Moment With Cricket Legend Viv Richards At Ind VS NZ Semi-Final, Selfie Wins Hearts
Like several actors from different film industries, the Telugu superstar was also present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the big match

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
article-image

Veteran superstar and Rana Naidu actor Venkatesh Daggubati, like Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, was one among the many eminent celebrities who were present at the much-exciting semi-final face off between India and New Zealand.

Being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the match also witnessed the presence of cricket and sports legends in attendance including Sachin Tendulkar and international footballer David Beckham.

But Venky Mama as his fans affectionately call him was in for a sweet surprise, as the actor got an opportunity to watch the match with the legendary Vivian aka Viv Richards, giving him his august company.

More details to be updated.

