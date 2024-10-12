Neena Gupta's Daughter Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Misra Welcome Baby Girl, Share FIRST Photo Of Newborn

Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra. The couple announced that their daughter was born on October 11 and shared the first photo of their newborn.

Sharing the news with their fans, Masaba and Satyadeep wrote,"Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day, 11.10.2024."

Check it out:

Several Bollywood celebrities sent love to the new parents in the comments section. Dia Mirza wrote, "Welcome to our world baby girl." Bipasha Basu added, "Yayyyy Congratulations." Masaba's best friend, actress wrote, "I’m so excited and happy." Shilpa Shetty said, "Congratulations my darling."

Athiya Shetty, Esha Deol, Richa Chadha, Mouni Roy, Sameera Reddy, among others sent good wishes.

In April 2024, Masaba and Satyadeep announced pregnancy. In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

Take a look:

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Sharing the wedding photos, she wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

She was earlier married to film producer Madhu Mantena in 2015. However, the duo parted ways in 2018 and got divorced in September 2019. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari, but the couple separated in 2013.

On the work front, Masaba was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.