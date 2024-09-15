'Saawli Nahi Honi Chahiye': Pregnant Masaba Gupta Says Masseuse Asked Her To Eat Rasgulla, Drink Milk For 'Fair' Child

Fashion designer and daughter of actress Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, is all set to welcome her first child with Satyadeep Mishra soon. While she has often had to deal with comments over her skin colour, she recently revealed that she has been receiving bizarre advice for her soon-t0-be-born child to have a lighter skin tone.

During a conversation with Faye D'Souza, Masaba revealed how her masseuse recently asked her to eat a rasgulla every day so that her kid would turn out to be "fair". She added that another masseuse advised her to have a glass of milk every day for the same reason.

"Saawli nahi honi chahiye or nahi hona chahiye...It was said with so much innocence. You have no choice... What can I do? Punch my masseuse? No," Masaba shared.

She added that such comments have been coming at her not just from people belonging to a certain economic background, but she has seen the wealthiest and most educated people holding on to such beliefs as well. "The number of times people think calling someone kaali is a way of putting them down, I find that so absurd," she expressed.

Masaba also stated how her father, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, still has a burning rage inside him when he speaks about experiencing racism and powering through it.

Masaba was born to Neena and Richards out of wedlock, and during her marriage, the cricketer was seen flying down to India and blessing his daughter. Masaba got married to Satyadeep in January 2023, and in April this year, they announced their pregnancy.