'You Have Skin Like Om Puri': Masaba Gupta Reveals Being Trolled For Having Textured Skin & Acne Scars

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, the daughter of Neena Gupta and Viv Richards, who is currently expecting her first child from her second husband, Satyadeep Mishra, recently opened up about experiencing racism and body-shaming on social media.

Appearing on Faye D'Souza's YouTube channel, Masaba shared that while showcasing her beauty brand's skin tint on Instagram, she chose not to use a filter to avoid blurring her face. Recounting a comment, she received, Masaba added, "Someone said, 'But what are you doing with a makeup brand, you have skin like Om Puri.’ What business does anyone have to talk about anything except Om Puri’s acting talent?"

She added that people often focus on her textured skin or acne scars. "Which is why I have to keep doing more, being more successful. That’s my fight. Hopefully, 10 years later, someone will say they could see beyond my scars,” she added.

Masaba revealed how her mother, actress Neena stated that acting wasn’t "on the cards" for her. She also noted that the film industry in India has always functioned a certain way, often associating specific faces with the role of an actor.

"She (Neena) said, 'You will always be considered a bit out of the box, too artsy, that probably get vamp roles, the seductress’. She said if you want to be a mainstream Hindi film heroine, it won’t happen, so I should let it go," Masaba added.

Later, Masaba made her screen debut with the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. She was also seen in the anthology-series Modern Love: Mumbai, which was released in 2022.

Masaba married Satyadeep Mishra, who played her ex-husband in her series Masaba Masaba. The couple announced their pregnancy in April 2024.

She was earlier married to film producer Madhu Mantena in 2015. However, the duo parted ways in 2018 and got divorced in September 2019.