 Masaba Gupta Says Neena Gupta Called Herself 'Bad Mother' After Divorce From Madhu Mantena
Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena tied the knot in Mumbai on June 2, 2015.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Masaba Gupta Says Neena Gupta Called Herself 'Bad Mother' After Divorce From Madhu Mantena | Photo From Instagram

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently talked about her divorce from film producer Madhu Mantena. The duo tied the knot in Mumbai on June 2, 2015, and separated in 2018. They got divorced in 2019. Now, Masaba has revealed that her mother, actress Neena Gupta, was 'devasted' by her divorce.

During her recent conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Masaba said that she was just 28 when she got divorced from Madhu, and Neena said that it started and ended too soon; they had not spent much time together.

article-image

Further, she revealed that she wanted to live with her ex-husband before getting married, but Neena said no. She said, 'I have made this mistake, and you are not going to make this mistake. If you are sure about it, just get married.' She literally packed my things and sent me over the day the court marriage was done. Get out." Masaba added that Neena thought it was easier for people to leave if they were not married.

Masaba stated that Neena was very conservative in that phase of her life, and she didn't want her to go through what she went through. She said that Neena thought it was her mistake, and she should have let her do things her way. She said, "'I should have nudged you a bit and focused a little bit. I am a bad mother' and went into that dramatic part of an actress' mother's life."

Masaba is married to actor Satyadeep Misra. 

