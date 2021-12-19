Nayanthara launches premium lip balm range

Stepping into the world of beauty retail, southern superstar Nayanthara has joined hands with renowned dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan to launch The Lip Balm Company. Poised to be the world’s largest lip balm collection, The Lip Balm Company is a beauty brand backed by solid expertise and science, courtesy, Dr. Rajan. The two will be introducing a range of over 100 lip balms. The power duo hopes to make lip care a part of everyone’s daily routine by adding fun in functionality.

ALSO READ Neha Sharma spills the beans on working with her Jogira Sara Ra Ra co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Speaking about lip care, Nayanthara says, “While skincare is widely spoken about, we often forget to take care of our lips. Ignoring lip care leads to pigmentation and dry, chapped and peeling lips. I’m very particular about the products I use on my lips, and we are putting the same care into creating products for The Lip Balm Company.”

Encouraging lip care, Dr. Renita explains, “Lip care is important, regardless of your gender. It is important to ensure that your lips are always moisturised. Our products at The Lip Balm Company are designed to not only improve the health of your lips but also to uplift your mood and enhance your lip characteristics.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ Permanent makeup and skin specialist Dr. Shagun Gupta spills the beans on her celebrity clients

Not only are the brand’s products high on functionality, but also sustainable. They are made from oceanic elements, biodegradable and vegan plant derivatives, and the product itself is cased in recyclable wood. There are no added artificial colours. Most products are made of minimally processed natural raw materials whose original colours are retained.

Adequately priced, the products range anywhere between INR 500 and INR 5000. Not only that, but you can also get customised lip balms made as per your choice at a designated cost. With the aim of ensuring healthy lips, this path-breaking brand is sure to create a stir in the beauty industry.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 06:56 AM IST