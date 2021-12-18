Permanent makeup and skin specialist Dr. Shagun Gupta spills the beans on her celebrity clients

Dr. Shagun Gupta, a native of Shimla, has always had an intuitive ability to recognise and appreciate the beauty, skin and cosmetic industry. It recently took a new turn with the permanent makeup industry in India. Despite it being an unrecognised subject in the country, Dr. Shagun saw its potential right from the start. The talented skin specialist is currently representing India in the permanent makeup and skin industry across the world. She has around 25 years of work experience.

She is a certified cosmetologist from America, graduated from ‘GIA’ London, mastered her micro-pigments from Korea and has been a micro-pigmentation specialist in America and Russia. She also holds a Master’s degree in Anti Ageing and Ayurveda from Madrid, Spain followed by a Ph.D. She has also mastered the level seven injectables for aesthetic medicine from London.

Advertisement

Dr. Shagun is quite popular in the celebrity circuit and has regular clients like Kamya Panjabi, Freddy Daruwala, Bigg Boss fame Jasleen Matharu and Arshi Khan to name a few. She has also been awarded a doctorate degree from a well-known American University in the field of permanent makeup.

Advertisement

Talking to Free Press Journal, Dr. Shagun shares, “It has been an incredible journey in the field of permanent make-up especially in India where makeup is considered as an essential. I am glad with the kind of response I have received from all over, including my celebrity clients and friends such as Kamya and Freddy.”

She is glad that she has been able to enhance many lives with her knowledge. “I am happy that I could help several people in transforming them facially and mentally. I have come across many people who come to me with no hope but leave with a big smile. This is my real achievement,” she concludes.

ALSO READ Revealed! The reason why Abhishek Kapoor cast Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:00 AM IST