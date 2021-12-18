Revealed! Who is Malavika Mohanan's favourite Indian actor

Malavika Mohanan made her big-screen debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam film Pattam Pole in 2013. She beat the likes of Deepika Padukone to bag esteemed filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond The Clouds. She will soon be seen opposite Bunty Aur Babli 2 fame Siddhant Chaturvedi in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming production venture Yudhra. We caught up with the actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

You have wrapped up Maaran opposite Dhanush. How did that go?

I had a really nice time working with Dhanush. He is my all-time favourite actor in India. It was such a treat to watch him act. He guided and taught me a lot that helped me improve as an actor creatively. Dhanush is like a learning school (laughs).

What are your expectations from Maaran? Is there pressure after Master? After all, it made Rs 300 crores at the box office during the lockdown…

I feel if you are doing a film with an approach of commercial success, it becomes really stressful for an actor. As artistes, we can just do our part and let it out to the audiences and universe. A film gets the light on its own. I have been improving my craft since a long time with every film I am doing. But obviously, who would mind a commercial success?

We heard Master is getting remade in Hindi. Would you be a part of it too?

I am personally not aware of the Hindi remake of Master being planned, so I don’t think I should comment on it. I really have no idea about it.

Your Hindi debut Beyond The Clouds released in 2017. What took you so long to sign another Hindi film?

I never approached any film as a Bollywood or a Hindi film. I am always drawn towards the team associated with the project, role etc. After I finished Beyond The Clouds, I did a film called Petta with Rajinikanth sir. Now, I am doing Maaran, a Hindi film Yudhra with Siddhant and another Hindi film which I am starting in February 2022.

How is your stint going on down South? What are your upcoming projects?

Currently, I am shooting for Maaran. We are just left with one song to shoot. After that, I am busy with two big Hindi films, so I don’t have the bandwidth to sign any film down South.

There are so many South films being remade in Hindi. Coming from the South, do you feel that the Indian film industry is integrating on a big level which is also financially viable?

I feel what happened when the pandemic began is that people started consuming so much OTT content. As a result, there’s a big shift in what people are liking. The content is slowly shifting to better writing. A lot of Malayalam films are being watched on OTT, which is helping them to reach a wider audience. Every film is remade everywhere, even Hindi films are. Borders are really shrinking, though. As an actor, I get to work with many talented artistes.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:05 AM IST