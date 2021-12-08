THIS is what AR Rahman said at Atrangi Re's star-studded music launch

The music of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial venture was launched recently. The biggest highlight of it was the live concert of legendary singer-composer AR Rahman, where he crooned songs from the film, Toofan si kudi, Tere rang, Tumhein mohabbat. He also performed a flute rendition of Tere rang. The event was graced by Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Irshad Kamil. However, Dhanush was missing from the launch.

The film’s album also has songs titled Garda, Chaka Chak, Little Little and Raith Zara Si. They have been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Daler Mehndi, Haricharan Seshadri, Hiral Viradia and Shashaa Tirupati. Interestingly, Dhanush has lent his voice to Little little. Atrangi Re’s music album has songs in both Hindi and Tamil with lyrics by Irshad.

Akshay graced the event for a while and then took an exit. The grapevine is abuzz that the Sooryavanshi star is playing a cameo in the film. However, while talking to the Free Press Journal, Aanand rubbished the news.

Opening up about composing the film’s music, Rahman says, “Stories like Atrangi Re give me the opportunity to try out something different musically. I congratulate the entire team of the film, Aanand, Bhushan, Akshay, Sara and Dhanush.”

An elated Aanand shares, “Frankly, I am very possessive about Rahman sir’s songs. Earlier, we collaborated on Raanjhanaa, which was one of my most successful music albums so far. If given an opportunity, I would keep all the songs composed by him exclusively for myself. It is so surreal to see his magic in front of you in the recording studio. I believe each song of the film is like a different colour.”

The film’s producer Bhushan also was all praise for its music. “The music in the film celebrates India with the amazing compositions by AR Rahman, and I hope you all enjoy the music in the film.” Atrangi Re is slated to release on December 24, 2021, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:00 AM IST