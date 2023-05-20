Nawazuddin Siddiqui says people in villages don’t have depression: ‘You get these diseases when you have money’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently raised eyebrows after he claimed depression to be an “urban concept” and said that people in cities glorify their emotions. The actor, who comes from a small town of UP, went on to say that people living in villages do not suffer from depression, and said that the “disease” exists only for those who have more money.

Nawazuddin is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and the actor has his hands full with promotional events and interviews for the film.

On the personal front, he has been going through quite a turmoil of late owing to his legal battle with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui.

‘Depression is a concept born in cities’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

During a candid chat with Mashable India, Nawazuddin claimed that he got to know of issues like anxiety, depression and bipolar only after he came to the city. The actor comes from a humble background and hails from a small town called Budhana in Muzaffarpur district of UP.

He stated that people in villages don’t even know what depression is and that if he would have told his father that he was “feeling depressed”, he would have given the actor a “tight slap”.

“There is no depression in villages. No one gets depressed there, everyone is happy. But I learnt about anxiety, depression, bipolar after coming to the city. These things happen in cities only. People here glorify even the smallest of their emotions,” he said.

Calling depression a “disease”, Nawazuddin went on to say that only people who have a lot of money coming in contract it. “You ask a labourer or a persn sleeping on footpath what is depression. When it rains, they still dance. They do not know what depression is,” he explained.

“Jab aapke paas paise aa jaate hai toh iss tareeke ki beemariya aati jaati hai,” he added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Nawazuddin is set to star in the rom-com ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ opposite Neha Sharma. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 26.

Next, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a transgender person for the first time in his film ‘Haddi’. The first look of the film is already out and Nawazuddin looks unrecognisable in the posters.

Besides, he also has ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ in the pipeline, which is produced by Kangana Ranaut.