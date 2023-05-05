Jogira Sara Ra Ra star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Salman Khan's next? Actor spills the beans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Pic Credit: Varinder Chawla

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several solo hero films lined up for release. The first one being Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a romantic drama opposite Neha Sharma. The film also stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Sanjay Mishra and Zarina Wahab and is all set to release in theatres on May 12. 2023. The film is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Naeem A Siddiqui. The Free Press Journal caught up with Nawazuddin for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

As a solo hero, do you feel the pressure of an extra responsibility?

Indeed there is a huge responsibility as a solo hero on my shoulders. Also, this film is an intriguing and different kind of film.

You are known to do serious films. Here you are performing comedy and romance as well. How does it feel?

People are unaware about my comedy streak. I started during my early theatre days. People have seen and liked me in the sensitive characters that I have performed in my earlier films. I, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz have performed a lot of comedy plays. I didn’t get many comedy films here in Mumbai.

Do you feel you have become a very dependable actor /star?

I can’t say whether I’m a dependable actor or a star. But I will continue experimenting with good films whether they are made on a small or a huge budget. I live to experiment.

Would you like to be tagged as a star or an actor?

I would just like to be a good actor. I would prefer to be called an actor. I don’t wish to add the star tag to my name. Main actor hi rahoon yahi meri koshish hai. I want to be an actor with depth. However, when I get deep down into being an actor a fear seeps into me. There are so many techniques to be followed as an actor in a different manner.

What's your fashion mantra?

Madam yeh kal maine khareeda tha. Someone called for a fashion designer for me to wear designer clothes for our promotional activities but they brought some kala peela colours. I was like at least bringing clothes according to the weather. It’s hot these days.Since they couldn’t arrange it, my assistant purchased this suit that I'm wearing right now.

Do you care for the airport look?

These actors wear different clothes designed by various fashion designers and put it on social media. It’s like promoting fashion designers. They are not concentrating on their acting, which is their job.

How do you get the one-liner humour?

It comes to mind spontaneously. Humour is something that comes instantly to me.

Do you meet Salman Khan any time? Will we see you in the next Salman Khan-starrer?

At certain occasions I do meet bhai. I think we met during an award function. I haven’t been approached. Whenever, bhai may come across any good script, he will tell me to do it.

Anil Kapoor struggles even today calling makers for roles. Do you do that?

Anilji is a great actor. Today, at this position, he inspires everyone. I think he is the most handsome actor in the industry. If he says he struggles to get roles it’s his humility. However, I have not yet done so and never phoned anyone for any role.

Would you like to tell us about your real life hiccups that you are facing now with your family?

I have never spoken about my real life. Whatever is happening is part and parcel of our life. I have never spoken about whatever I’m going through in life and shall never do so.