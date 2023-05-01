Jogira Sara Ra Ra trailer launch: Will the Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma-starrer prove script is king and bring back lost glory of Hindi films in theatres

Neha Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | All pics: Varinder Chawla

Jogira Sara Ra Ra, touted to be a romantic genre film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Sanjay Mishra and Zarina Wahab, is all set to release in theatres on May 12. In today’s times there is a dire need for a fresh /original script to be written. We hear this romantic film with a pinch of comedy has a very fresh and mind-blowing subject written by Asad Bhopali, who is also known for having written scripts with double meanings. But this film is devoid of any double meaning dialogues.

Directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Naeem A Siddiqui the film promises to pass out with flying colors at the box office as the entire team of the film seems to be gaga about the well written plot and the dialogues by Asad Bhopali. Undoubtedly, script needs to be the king of any film and it seems with this family entertaining, well written fresh script our Hindi film industry will be able to flag up a chance to bring back the lost glory of good films at the box-office. The trailer has shown potentials of a good scripted and a well story driven plot. The film’s team launched its trailer at an event in Mumbai on May 1.

Opening up about the film Nawazuddin shares, “This is a very different film. It’s not a film that is usually done by me. It is a fun-filled intriguing storyline, which will surely bring laughter into every one’s face while watching it. This film will be enjoyed by young and old people as well. This was a major reason for me opting to do it. Secondly, I have a great association with the director Kushan Nandy.”

Neha is all praise for the film’s script. “The script of the film is brilliant… kamal ki script hai. When I read the script, I found it to be written so beautifully that I wanted to finish reading it in one go. Usually, when I read a script which comes to me and is not very happening, I obviously take a coffee break. I am happy that I got to work with Nawaz who is a phenomenal actor. The other cast is fabulous as well,” she gushes.

Mahaakshay says, “I am working with very healthy and good talent. My first shot was with Nawaz. I was nervous, but after the shot got over, I was feeling nice. Both Neha and Nawaz are such great actors. They are not like, ‘yeh mera dialogue hai’, etc. It is all about give and take. I have grown as an actor working with them. Also, Kushan sir’s direction has really helped me a lot.”

Director Kushan reveals, “Nawaz has a fabulous sense of humour and I realised he has a fabulous sense of humour while working with him in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017). He also mouths his one liners effortlessly and creates that magic. This side of his persona has not been seen much by people. When I sent the script to Neha, she asked, ‘Babumoshai ke jaise toh nahin hone wala hai?’.”

Asad Bhopali is known for having written films like Hum Dum, Bhindi Baazaar Inc, Wajahh: A Reason to Kill, Kun Faya Kun and more. For him, writing dialogues for the entire cast was a herculean task as he was writing a family-oriented script which did not need any double meaning dialogues. “This time, it was a huge challenge for me as I have been tagged for having written double meaning dialogues and this is a family-oriented film. I had loads of pressure automatically. I was like, ‘Why can’t I write dialogues for a family entertaining film?’. And here I am. Hope this film is liked by one and all especially for the dialogues written by me and I can pass with flying colours,” he avers.