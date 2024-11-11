Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns To Kapil Sharma's Show After 5 Years—Here's Why He Was Removed In 2019

Politician and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu is set to reunite with Kapil Sharma soon, as he will be making a smashing return on The Great Indian Kapil Show after his controversial exit in 2019. However, he will not be returning as a judge but as a guest, joined by his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, along with Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was removed from The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 and was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. Sharing the video on his social media handle, Sidhu wrote, "The Home Run..." Reacting to the post, Harbhajan Singh said, “Paji chaaa gaye. Showtime with BOSSMAN”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why was Navjot Singh Sidhu removed from Kapil Sharma's show?

Navjot Singh Sidhu was removed from the show following massive backlash after his controversial comments on the Pulwama attack in February 2019. The Colors channel had asked him to leave the show.

After the Pulwama attack, Sidhu spoke to the media and said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished".

His remarks sparked significant controversy and #BoycottKapilSharmaShow started trending on social media, prompting his shocking exit.

He had been part of Kapil Sharma’s show since 2013.

After replacing Sidhu, Archana talked about the possibility of Navjot's return in 2021 and toldThe Times off India, “If Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months. Since I am shooting for two days in a week for the show, I can't take up any assignment, which is out of Mumbai or India. In the past few months, I got several opportunities to shoot in London and other foreign countries but I had to say a no because of my commitment to the show."

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu's episode will premiere on Netflix on Saturday, November 16.