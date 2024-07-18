'Back On Her Feet': Navjot Singh Sidhu Goes On Movie Date With Wife In Patiala; Shares Video Of Her Recovering From Cancer

X

Cricketer-turned-politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Thursday shared a heartwarming update on social media about his wife’s recovery journey from cancer.

Sidhu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his joy as he took his wife out for the first time in over a year to watch the film "Kalki" in Patiala.

His post read: "Back on her feet - after more than a year took her out to watch 'Kalki' at Patiala… Hope for a complete recovery with God’s grace and your wishes."

Watch the video here:

Back on her feet - after more than a year took her out to watch “Kalki “ at Patiala … Hope for a complete recovery with Gods grace and your wishes … pic.twitter.com/9HrIMXeykj — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 18, 2024

This update comes after a series of previous health-related posts from Sidhu, chronicling his wife's battle with breast cancer. In May 2024, Sidhu had shared that his wife had undergone a second surgery and was in the process of healing.

He posted, "70 stitches have been removed and the wound is healing....... There is a 2.5-inch area that requires daily dressing which continues under the able supervision of Dr. Manpreet Thind..... waiting for the wound to fully heal before beginning the necessary radiation therapy."

70 stitches have been removed and the wound is healing……. There is a 2.5-inch area that requires daily dressing which continues under the able supervision of Dr.Manpreet Thind….. waiting for the wound to fully heal before beginning the necessary radiation therapy.



Keeping… pic.twitter.com/jdokiKkADe — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 4, 2024

Throughout his wife’s challenging medical journey, Sidhu, a former cricketer and comedian, has kept his fans updated, often expressing gratitude to the medical professionals involved in her care.

In one of his earlier posts, he mentioned, "Back on her feet ... discharged from Hospital ... one month recovery time before 25 radiation sessions ... Big thank you to Dr. Rupinder and the staff ... indebted forever," along with pictures of his wife and the medical team.

Back on her feet … discharged from Hospital … one month recovery time before 25 radiation session’s … Big thank you to Dr Rupinder and the staff … indebted forever 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YKEW64wbmk — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 7, 2024

Sidhu also revealed the severity of his wife’s condition, noting that she was suffering from metastasis, a rare progression of cancer.

He described an extensive surgery she underwent, stating, “Operation for rarest of rare Metastasis - lasted three and a half hours. Affected skin removed and reconstruction done with flaps. Her resolve is steadfast, the smile never leaves her face - courage thy name is Noni. Dr Rupinder hoping for a speedy recovery."

Operation for rarest of rare Metastasis - lasted three and a half hours …. Affected skin removed and reconstruction done with flaps … her resolve is steadfast , the smile never leaves her face - courage thy name is Noni … Dr Rupinder hoping for a speedy recovery…. pic.twitter.com/qsC6MJW1zE — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 5, 2024

As Sidhu continues to work in different roles as a politician and sports commentator his updates provide a source of inspiration and hope to many.

His wife's courage and resilience, coupled with the dedicated care of her medical team, highlight a journey of determination and strength. Sidhu's latest post, celebrating a simple outing, marks a significant milestone in his wife’s recovery, bringing hope and optimism to everyone who is battling similar health issues and all who follow their story.