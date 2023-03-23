'Sorry, can't wait for you...': Jailed Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with cancer, pens emotional letter to jailed husband

File photo

In a Twitter post, Punjab Pradesh Congress committee's former president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife informed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer.

“He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad," she said in the post.

“Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan: PERFECT,” she added.

Meanwhile, current Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted, “I’m sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan."

Sidhu is serving one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case in Patiala central prison. In the same case earlier in 2018, Sidhu was let off with a small fine of ₹1,000.

