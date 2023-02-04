Punjab Congress chief urges CM Bhagwant Mann for Navjot Singh Sidhu’s early release

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders in the CJM court, in Patiala, Friday, May 20, 2022, a day after he was awarded one year in prison by the Supreme Court in a 1988-road rage | PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday urged upon the chief minister Bhagwant Mann for early release of senior party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who is currently serving a year-long sentence in Central Jail, Patiala, in a road rage death case.

Warring’s appeal comes a day after the state Cabinet gave its nod to a proposal of granting special remission to five jailed convicts though Sidhu’s name was not among them, despite strong speculations about his early release.

Warring took to Twitter to appeal to chief miniter Mann, saying: ``I appeal to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann Sahab to consider the early release of senior @INCIndia leader @sherryontopp Navjot Singh Sidhu Ji also. Matters of justice should be treated above the partisan divide’’.

When AAP was slammed for not releasing Sidhu

It may be recalled that the speculations about an early release of Sidhu were so strong on the occasion of Republic Day that his supporters had erected hoardings and banners in some cities of the state welcoming him. However, when he was not released on the occasion, chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had come under heavy fire from the several Congress leaders.

For record, former state party chief Sidhu was jailed on May 20, 2022, following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage death case.

