Navjot's new roommate: Singer Daler Mehndi to share jail cell with Sidhu

FPJ

Punjabi pop-singer Daler Mehndi, who was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday, has been lodged in Patiala Central Jail in Punjab. The singer shares barrack with cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, a jail official requesting anonymity said.

While Mehndi is serving a sentence of two years in a 2003 human trafficking case, Sidhu has been lodged in the jail in 1988 road rage death case.

Reportedly, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the brother-in-law of MP Sukhbir Badal, is lodged in adjacent barrack after he was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)Act last year.

Ironically, Sidhu, who once was Majithia's good friend, had pushed for his arrest in the drugs case.

Daler Mehndi sentenced to jail in human trafficking case



Mehndi was taken into custody on Thursday after a court upheld the 2018 decision of incarceration in 2003 human trafficking case. Court dismissed his plea to release him on probation.

The singer, his deceased brother had allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakhs from a man under the pretext of sending him to Canada. More complaints against him and his brother Shamsher Mehndi surfaced during the investigation and case files of the same were recovered from his offices in Delhi.

According to a report in the Times of India, Mehndi's lawyer will be filing a petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the decision of Patiala Additional Sessions Court of his conviction.