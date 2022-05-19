Supreme Court sentences Punjab Congress leader Sidhu over 1987 road rage case

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday sentenced former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to 1 year in jail over a 34-year-old road rage case.

A review plea was filed by the family of the deceased who was killed during an alleged brawl with cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1988.

According to the prosecution, Sidhu and Sandhu were in a Gypsy parked in the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on December 27, 1988, when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money.

When they reached the crossing, it was alleged, Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants, Sidhu and Sandhu, to remove it. This led to heated exchanges.

Sidhu was acquitted of murder charges by the trial court in September 1999.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 02:25 PM IST